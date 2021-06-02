Analyzing Standex International (NYSE:SXI) & Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Standex International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Standex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standex International and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standex International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hayward 0 1 7 0 2.88

Standex International presently has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.44%. Hayward has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Hayward’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than Standex International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standex International and Hayward’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standex International $604.53 million 2.07 $20.19 million $3.49 29.25 Hayward $875.40 million 6.76 $43.30 million N/A N/A

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Standex International.

Profitability

This table compares Standex International and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standex International 3.93% 9.85% 5.00% Hayward N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Standex International beats Hayward on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, hydraulic pressure differential, and custom electronics sensors; and current sense and advanced planar transformer technologies, value added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, as well as custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency applications. The Engraving provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for industries. The Scientific segment offers temperature controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases, custom fluid pump solutions, single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders. Standex International Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

