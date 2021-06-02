Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.40

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

