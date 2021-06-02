Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce $26.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $27.95 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

Several research firms have commented on ASC. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

