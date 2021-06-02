Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

