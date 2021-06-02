Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

