Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 787 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

