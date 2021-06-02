Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.3% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGX opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

