Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,830 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

