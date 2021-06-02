Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,834. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

