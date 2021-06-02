Arizona State Retirement System Invests $258,000 in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aegion by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEGN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

