ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 65.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $159.70.

