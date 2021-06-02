Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post sales of $86.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $414.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

