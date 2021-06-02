Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,757,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 79,931 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Uber Technologies worth $749,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 135,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,541,031. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

