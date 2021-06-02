Aryacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,042.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $37,042.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

