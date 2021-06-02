Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in May

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ARZTY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. Aryzta has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

