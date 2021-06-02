Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark."

Several other research firms have also commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

