Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics makes up 3.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,258. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

