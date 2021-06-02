Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 29,357 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 636,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $236,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,302 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 73,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.53. 23,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,821. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $382.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

