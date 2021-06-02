Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

