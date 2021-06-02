Atria Investments LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $653.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,921. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.