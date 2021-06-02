Atria Investments LLC Has $131.60 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,707 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $131,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.38. 174,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,243. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

