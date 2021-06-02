Atria Investments LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Chevron by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 52,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 275,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.