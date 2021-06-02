Atria Investments LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 146,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,008. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

