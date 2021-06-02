Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,221,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19,472.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 211,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 210,502 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,121. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

