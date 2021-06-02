Atria Investments LLC Sells 161,467 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,467 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.73% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $37,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,293. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

