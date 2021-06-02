Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 1.7%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.