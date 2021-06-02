Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ARR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.16). 98,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,407. Aurora Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 251 ($3.28). The firm has a market cap of £184.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.78.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

