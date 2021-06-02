Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ARR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.16). 98,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,407. Aurora Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 251 ($3.28). The firm has a market cap of £184.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.78.
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
