Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.82

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.82 and last traded at $198.27, with a volume of 16924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.