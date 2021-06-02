Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been assigned a C$0.40 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

