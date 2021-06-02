Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

