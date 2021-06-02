AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

