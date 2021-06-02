Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avnet makes up approximately 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avnet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 4,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

