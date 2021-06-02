AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12. AZZ has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

