B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

AOUT opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $13,521,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

