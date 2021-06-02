Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Increased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

