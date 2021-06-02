Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of BBAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 684,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

