Bank of America Begins Coverage on The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

