Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,570,531. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $367.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

