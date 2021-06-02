Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

