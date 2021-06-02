Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

