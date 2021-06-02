Barclays Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $111.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.52.

TXRH stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

