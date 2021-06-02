Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.73 ($91.45).

BAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ETR:BAS traded up €1.29 ($1.52) on Friday, hitting €67.95 ($79.94). 1,830,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

