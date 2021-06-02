Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.24

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $15.26. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

