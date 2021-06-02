BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.36

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 10066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BCE by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

