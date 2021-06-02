Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 234911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company has a market capitalization of £220.33 million and a PE ratio of -274.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

