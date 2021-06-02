Beowulf Trading Up 41.6% This Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $16.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

BWF is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.