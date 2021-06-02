Berenberg Bank Raises Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target to GBX 50

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.53. The company has a market capitalization of £93.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

