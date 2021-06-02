Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

BLI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 10,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,428 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

