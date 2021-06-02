Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

