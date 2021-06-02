B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

